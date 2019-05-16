Plainville Family Festival: Fun for all ages

Residents swarmed to Linden Street School last Saturday for the Plainville Family Festival.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI

Shark sighting at Linden Street School

Kids and grown ups danced to the “baby shark” song at the Plainville Family Festival at the Linden Street School last Saturday.

Starstruck at the Family Fest

Clifford the Big, Red Dog poses for a picture with Avery Dimanno during the Plainville Family Festival last Saturday at the Linden Street School.

‘Officer’ for a day

Plainville police officer Evelyn Rodriguez helps Skylar Clark into police body armor before presenting the six-year-old “officer” with a sticker badge and a police hat. Plainville children got to see what it feels like to be a police officer during the Plainville Family Festival last Saturday at the Linden Street School.

