Plainville Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2019

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Sports Hall of Fame has announced its induction class for 2019, along with details for the 21st annual induction banquet to be held in October.

Individual inductees into the Class of 2019 are Harold Bartley, Class of 1962; John Mangan, Class of 1964; Rose Marie Havelevitch, Class of 1975; Jesse Cavallaro, Class of 2004; and coach Phil Mannarino. John Bello will receive the distinguished service award.

The banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Nuchie’s Restaurant, located at 164 Central St. in Forestville. The induction ceremony is held to recognize the accomplishemnts and successes of athletes from Plainville who have brought pride to Plainville High School and the community at large. Festivities will begin with a cash bar social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the awards to follow immeditately afterward. The cost for a ticket is $50 for an individual or $450 for a table of 10 people. Tickets can be purchased at the Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp, 359 Farmington Ave.; Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop, 61 East St.; People’s United Bank, 117 East St.; and Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St. Tickets can also be purchased through Pay Pal or Venmo.

The Hall of Fame, which was established in 1998, hopes to get supporters or advertisers for the event program that is put out.

Revenues from the event program assure the future of the Hall of Fame, the banquet, and the Sports Hall of Fame Founders Award, presented annually to a graduating senior at Plainville High School.

For more information, contact Mike Bakaysa at (860) 573-8015, or Byron Treado at (860) 836-3377. You can also find information on the Hall of Fame at the new website, www.plainvillesports.com