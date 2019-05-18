Coalition sponsors underage drinking prevention campaign

The Plainville Coalition for Positive Youth Development is joining communities across the nation by, once again, sponsoring a campaign to prevent underage drinking.

This effort highlights the fact that it is illegal to allow consumption of alcohol by anyone under age 21, even in private homes.

“The goal of our campaign is to reduce the negative and often tragic consequences of underage drinking,” coalition co-chair Roberta Brown said in a press release. “We hope that the many signs displayed around town will increase awareness of the law and present a united front against the risky practice of condoning underage drinking during celebrations such as prom and graduation parties.”

As part of the campaign, the Coalition will be displaying brightly colored lawn signs and other materials around town over the upcoming months, and hopes to once again partner with local retailers to distribute information about the illegality of underage drinking.

“We are grateful for the parent and community support as we continue to work together to keep our local youth safe,” coalition co-chair Lynn Davis said in the release.

If you are interested in displaying a lawn sign, contact Roberta Brown at (860) 793-0221, ext. 261, or brownr@plainvilleschools.org.