Police participate in Click It or Ticket campaign through June 2

The Plainville Police Department announced it will once again participate in the national highway traffic safety administration (NHTSA) “Click It or Ticket” campaign between May 20 and June 2. The PPD will conduct enhanced patrols specifically seeking out motorists who are not wearing their seatbelts.

These patrols will consist of spotter assisted checkpoints, stationary and mobile patrols.

The annual campaign kicks off at the beginning of the summer, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year. State and local law enforcement remind motorists to buckle up and stay safe.

“As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer vacation season ramps up, we want to keep our community members safe, and make sure people are doing the one thing that can save them in a crash: buckling up,” said Connecticut department of transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti in a press release. “Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

According to the NHTSA, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017. Almost 57 percent of young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained, and 59 percent of pickup truck occupants who were killed were not buckled up.

In Connecticut, statewide seat belt use increased to 92.1 percent in 2018, up from 90.3 percent in 2017.

“We are encouraged by the compliance rate increase, which shows us that heightened enforcement efforts do, in fact, work,” added Giulietti in a press release. “Law enforcement officials will be out on Connecticut’s roads and will be issuing citations to those who are unbuckled.”

Connecticut law requires all drivers and passengers in the front seat, regardless of the occupant’s age, as well as all children under 16 in all positions to wear seatbelts. Fines start at a minimum of $92 for first offense.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.