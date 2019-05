The Middle School of Plainville’s student council collected 34 units of blood for the American Red Cross at a recent blood drive at the school. The student council also added a $500 donation that they presented to American Red Cross representative Danielle Huntington, above. From left, student council members Gabby Breer, Rachel Diaz, and Kali Fangiullo, faculty advisor Melinda Buthe, Huntington, and student council members Sofia Bocompani, Gabi Mroczek and Maria Rodriguez