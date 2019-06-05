Blue Devils round-up: Track, Girls Tennis

By KEVIN ROBERTS

The Plainville outdoor track and field program took on the best that Class M had to offer in the championship meet on May 29 at nearby Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

The Lady Devils finished in a tie for 11th as a team with 23 points. Senior Sydni Spencer earned three medals on the day, two silver and one bronze. Spencer finished second in the 100m hurdles (15.53) and the long jump (17’3.75”), and she was third in the triple jump (35’). Freshman Morgan Levesque earned a point for her team with an eighth-place finish in the 3200m (12:04.83), knocking more than 10 seconds off of her seed time (12:15.24). Senior Cheyenne Gregory took 10th place in the discus throw (91’11”).

For the Blue Devil boys, senior Sam Lestini claimed eighth place in the pole vault with a throw of 145’7”, which was 10’4” better than his seed (135’3”). Senior Brendan Quilter tied for eighth place in the pole vault (10’6”).

Spencer was slated to compete in the 100m hurdles, long jump and triple at Monday’s state open, which was to be held at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Girls tennis

The senior doubles team of Sarah Tomczyk and Andrea Ybanez got a chance to play in the open championship this past Saturday at Hall High School in West Hartford. Tomczyk and Ybanez battled in their match against St. Paul junior Grace Carabetta and senior Lydia Feng, but dropped their pro-set match, 9-7.

