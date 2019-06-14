Plainville students showcased at scholarship dinner

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Main Street Community Foundation handed out over 120 scholarships at the 2019 annual scholarship reception to students in the towns they service: Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

MSCF administers scholarship funds on behalf of donors in the towns served by the foundation. Scholarships are awarded to qualified individuals who meet the criteria established by the donor when the scholarship fund was created.

“Congratulations to all of the recipients this evening. You are receiving well-deserved honors for all of your hard work and to certainly help you advance your educational goals so that you can land those terrific career and job opportunities that you have been searching for,” said MSCF president and chief executive officer Susan Sadecki. “We hope that the scholarships you receive tonight put you on that journey of success.”

Since the foundation was established 24 years ago, 239 funds have been created by donors. Eighty-five of those are scholarship funds. This year, a volunteer scholarship committee reviewed over 1,000 scholarship applications.

“Thank you to all of our donors, who so generously have given of themselves to start these scholarship funds at the community foundation,” said Sadecki. “Congratulations to our donors, who believe in the importance of education and for generously supporting many educational pathways of students in our local communities.”

Sadecki also congratulated parents and family members, who have encouraged students to strive “no matter what challenges are faced.”

Funds are established at the foundation with a clear purpose. The scholarships assist students at varying points in their educational journeys.

To find out more about scholarships available through MSCF, visit mainstreetfoundation.org.

The following Plainville students received college scholarships from the following funds:

AJR Nocera Memorial Fund—Maciej Kossuth.

Bristol Yale Club Scholarship Fund—Cheyenne Gregory.

Douglas Roland Aid for the Trades Scholarship Fund—Matthew Erb.

Elizabeth I. and Louis J. Matt Medical Scholarship Fund—Victoria Kulak.

NESMA Scholarship Fund—Andrew Kane.

Radcliff Plainville High School Fund—Jared Demmons, Jason Demmons, Gregory Sileo, Emanuel Yawin.

Sylvia Bodak Memorial Scholarship Fund—Victoria Kulak.

Yarde Metals Memorial Scholarship Fund—Jordan Brunelle.

The following Plainville student(s) received scholarships to attend St. Joseph School in Bristol:

Keating-Monaghan Memorial Scholarship Fund — Collin Casinghino.

