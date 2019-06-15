Historical Society to showcase 150 year of Plainville history

The Plainville Historical Society prepares for the warm summer months by unveiling “Plainville Through the Years,” the 2019 summer exhibit, which will showcase 150 years of local history as the town prepares for the July anniversary.

Opening on Saturday, June 15, on display will be maps, photographs, and artifacts from different eras. “Plainville Through the Years,” will feature five special items, and visitors are asked to try and identify them. In the fall, the names of those who were able to correctly identify all five items will be displayed in the historic center.

Attendees are asked to leave their own memories of the town on a board that will be displayed in the center, itself a historic Plainville location, as it once served as the original town hall, and even housed the fire and police departments.

The historical society invites all Plainville residents to learn more about the history of the town, and to explore other museum rooms and displays, such as those devoted to the Tunxis Native Americans, Farmington Canal, and a Victorian parlor. The center also boasts a collection of work by local artist, Alfred Hepworth, such as his painting of Pinnacle Rock.

Elevator access is available. Refreshments will be served at the opening reception. The Historic Center can be contacted at 860-747-6577, or via email at, plvhistorical@gmail.com

Summer hours at the historic center begin on Saturday, June 15. The center will be open Mondays from 9 a.m., to noon, Wednesdays from 9 a.m., to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m., with the exception being Saturday, July 6, when the center will be closed for the holiday weekend.