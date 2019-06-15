Local funders join efforts to help end youth homelessness

Towns and cities across Connecticut took part in the statewide 100-day challenge to end youth homelessness, an effort that brings together investors, nonprofit providers, state agencies, and young adults to “develop creative solutions to provide housing and improve services for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness.”

In the Central Connecticut region, area contributors fall under the Central CT Coordinated Access Network (CAN), servicing the towns of New Britain, Bristol, Plainville, Southington, and Berlin. Investors in this network include the American Savings Foundation, Farmington Bank Community Foundation, the Main Street Community Foundation, the United Way of West Central Connecticut, and the United Way of New Britain and Berlin.

According to the release, in 2018, the statewide youth count found that there were “5,054 unaccompanied youth who were homeless or unstably housed in Connecticut.” Because of such data, the state set the goal of “ending homelessness among youth and young adults by the end of 2020, as outlined in the state’s “opening doors for youth 2.0 plan.”

“The 100-day challenges are an innovative way to jump-start Connecticut’s efforts to end homelessness among youth and young adults,” said Kiley Gosselin, executive director of the partnership for strong communities, a statewide nonprofit which staffs and manages the reaching home campaign to end homelessness in Connecticut. “We are excited to see such a diverse coalition of funders coming together to support this effort to end youth homelessness in Connecticut.

In 100 days, the Central CT CAN hopes to “safely and stably house forty unaccompanied youth and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24,” and approximately 80 percent of those people “will be actively engaged with one or more of the following supportive services: health, education, employment, and state and or local government resources.”

Youth and young adults that would like to connect with the 100-day challenge should contact youth navigator, Victoria Osborn, at (860) 827-3366.

Updates regarding the 100-Day Challenges can be found at, www.pschousing.org/youth-100-day-challenege. Information regarding the event wrap-up will be posted there, near the programs close in mid-August.