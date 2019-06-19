Police blotter for the June 21 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, June 10 to Saturday, June 15:
- Michaela S. Gross, 20, of 17 Geneva Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, June 10, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Deborah M. Campochiaro, 31, of 118 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Marisol Delgado, 55, of 60 Harrison St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Patrick W. Oneal, 57, of 25 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and not having a plate or insert.
- Hoyt B. Moyles, 58, of 24 Duncan St., Wallingford, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Rochelle M. White, 35, of 263 Morse St., Hamden, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with fourth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.
- Michael K. Beaulieu, 38, of 420 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 14, and charged with second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.
- Elizabeth Figueroa, 42, of 100 Northampton Ln., apartment U10, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, June 15, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.