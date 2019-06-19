Police blotter for the June 21 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, June 10 to Saturday, June 15:

Michaela S. Gross, 20, of 17 Geneva Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, June 10, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Deborah M. Campochiaro, 31, of 118 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Marisol Delgado, 55, of 60 Harrison St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Patrick W. Oneal, 57, of 25 South St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and not having a plate or insert.

Hoyt B. Moyles, 58, of 24 Duncan St., Wallingford, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Rochelle M. White, 35, of 263 Morse St., Hamden, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, and charged with fourth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny.

Michael K. Beaulieu, 38, of 420 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, June 14, and charged with second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Elizabeth Figueroa, 42, of 100 Northampton Ln., apartment U10, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, June 15, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to drive right.