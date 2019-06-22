Schools recognize volunteers at annual dinner

More than 100 school volunteers, Board of Education members, administrators and staff converged on Plainville High School on May 22 for the annual volunteer recognition dinner and awards program.

The event provided school officials an opportunity to thank Plainville’s school volunteers for their time and commitment that they make to students across the district. Volunteers share their time and talent in many capacities including mentoring, tutoring, serving as classroom helpers and reading partners, in parent-teacher organizations, as athletic backers, and more.

Dean Barucci of Webster Bank and Nancy Gennett were singled out with special awards from the district.

“Mr. Barucci and Ms. Gennett have done outstanding work in our district and are most deserving of these honors,” outgoing Plainville superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett said in a press relesase. “We could not do many of the programs and services that we do in Plainville, such as our mentoring and reading partners, without the talents and dedication of all of our volunteers.”

Barucci was the recipient of the 2018-19 Mentor of the Year Award for serving as a mentor at Linden Street School. Barucci has been a district mentor for five years. This year, he was partnered with third grader Julian Tessada.

Barucci was nominated by Linden staff members Julie Garceau, Sheri Boudewyns, Sue McGough and Gina Leonetti.

“Patience, Kindness and Consistency are some of the things that make up a great mentor,” Garceau said in the release. “These are the things that make Dean the mentor that he is and are the very things that are helping Julian to become the person he is.”

Gennett was the recipient of the 2018-19 Volunteer of the Year Award. Gennett has been a mentor for eight years and contributes her time and creative input to several committees, including the career day committee and the family fun fest committee.

“Nancy is always eager to contribute and help support the goals we have in the school district,” Plainville High School staff member Oneda Lamont said in the release.

At the close of the program, volunteer coordinator Sue Bradley thanked the volunteers for their gift of time and all of the ways they support the students in the district. She also presented volunteers with pins for years of service. Multiple volunteers were recognized for their 1, 5, 10, 15, and 20-plus years of service.

The program featured guest speaker, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett. Plainville High School Italian teacher Maria Colangelo “emceed” the event sharing “Mexican- themed trivia” throughout the night.

Guests enjoyed a photo booth manned by Plainville High School students and faculty member Eric Bosley, and volunteers won door prizes donated from area businesses which were raffled throughout the evening.