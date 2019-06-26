‘Family, Fun and Fathers’ supports Men and Boys Fund

More than 100 people gathered at Lessard Lanes in Plainville, for a night of bowling, mini-golf and food, while attending “Family, Fun and Fathers,” hosted by the Men and Boys Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation, on Friday, June 14.

Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the Men and Boys Fund, which serves Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott. Housed at the Main Street Community Foundation, the Men and Boys Fund grant making program provides funding which make it possible for men and boys to improve the quality of their lives, increase self-sufficiency, and make a positive difference in their community.

“Because of the community’s generous support, the Men and Boys Fund has been able to award $9,000 in program grants and $3,400 in immediate response grants in our first three years,” said Roger Stotz, chair of the Men and Boys Fund Advisory Board in a a press release. “Events like ‘Family, Fun, and Fathers’ enable the Fund to help even more of your neighbors.”

Grants have been awarded to support men and boys experiencing unexpected financial hardship.

Grant applications will be available Monday, July 15 on www.mainstreetfoundation.org. Friday, Sept., 6, is the application deadline.

For more information on the event or the Men and Boys Fund, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org, or call the foundation at (860) 583-6363.