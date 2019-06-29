Obituaries: James A. Nolan

James A. “Jamie” Nolan, 48, of Plainville, formerly of Bristol, left us far too soon on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born in Bristol on March 23, 1971, he was the son of Beverly (Nolan) Tanuis. He attended Bristol Central High School, furthering his education at tractor trailer training school. Upon completion, Jamie became the youngest driver for New Penn trucking. He later founded and was the owner-operator of Shorty’s Trucking, LLC, named after the love of his life, Elena. A motorcycle enthusiast, he was happiest on the open road. Remembered as a gentle giant, his passion for helping others was his greatest quality, along with his mischievous grin and infectious sense of humor. He leaves his much loved family and countless friends heartbroken, but with many cherished memories and laughs.

In addition to his mother, Beverly, he leaves his children, Tyler and Ashley Nolan; his fiancée and best friend, Elena Gohar and her son, Matthew; his pride and joy, his G-Babies Brianna, Sean, Arya, Silas, Colby, and Parker; his sisters, Heidi Greguoli and Selena “Sis” Burness; his brother, Ray Nolan; his aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; a wide circle of friends, including “his boys” whose friendships spanned decades; and his faithful four-legged companion, “Sammy”.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Jamie’s life on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 5:00 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com