Blue Devil coach, player shine at all-star game

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

There was plenty of Plainville around when it came to Team Constitution in this past Saturday’s Super 100 high school football senior all-star game in New Britain.

Blue Devil head coach Tim Shea served in the same capacity for Team Constitution in the game, won 41-21 by Team Nutmeg at Veterans Stadium.

“It’s an honor to represent the CHSCA as one of the head coaches for the football all-star game,” Shea said in a tweet earlier this year. “We are looking forward to great game in June with @brian_mazzone [Team Nutmeg head coach] and all the athletes.”

Playing on the defensive line for Shea was Plainville’s own Sam Lestini. Blue Devil assistant coach Scott Anderson worked for Shea in the same capacity for Team Constitution. The director of quality control for Team Constitution was Plainville’s Dylan Fusco. Even the team trainer, Mary Maynard, was from Plainville.

Shea was assisted by CCC coaches Brian Frederick (Platt-Meriden), Jason Bruenn (Platt-Meriden), Mike Eagle (Berlin), Teriko Roberts (Bulkeley-Hartford) and Nate Sullivan (Hartford Public).

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association representative for Team Constitution was Harry Bellucci of Hartford Public. Xavier-Middletown’s Andy Guyon was director of football operations, and Xavier’s Matt Rowley was an assistant coach.