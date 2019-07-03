Police blotter for the July 5 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30:

Dawn E. Horn, 50, of 6 Crown St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Susan M. Zooleck, 64, of 11 Young St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, and charged with second degree assault, second degree assault on a victim that was blind, disabled, elderly, or pregnant, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.

Louis P. Adamo, 24, of 37 Lyman St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, June 29, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, second offense illegal possession, and failure to obey traffic signals.

Kristofer R. Lefebvre, 33, of 193 Burton St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 30, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and first degree forgery.