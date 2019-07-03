Police blotter for the July 5 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30:
- Dawn E. Horn, 50, of 6 Crown St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Susan M. Zooleck, 64, of 11 Young St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, and charged with second degree assault, second degree assault on a victim that was blind, disabled, elderly, or pregnant, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.
- Louis P. Adamo, 24, of 37 Lyman St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, June 29, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, second offense illegal possession, and failure to obey traffic signals.
- Kristofer R. Lefebvre, 33, of 193 Burton St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 30, and charged with second degree failure to appear, and first degree forgery.