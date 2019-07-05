Blue Devils to compete after graduation

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The day before they walked across the stage to pick up their diplomas signifying the end of their time as Blue Devils, 12 athletes were honored at an assembly in the auditorium at Plainville High School in front of family, friends and coaches.

This special group of student athletes all shared one thing in common. They were successful not only in the field of athletic competition but they set the bar as to what it means to be a Blue Devils achieving honors in the class room as well.

As each student-athlete was introduced the list of achievements were announced by Plainville athletic director Chris Farrell and the theme that followed included National Honor Society, honors for all four marking periods and in a majority of the cases honors for all four years of high school.

That spoke volumes to the effort put forth not only on the field but in the class room as well. The Blue Devils had a stellar year in athletic competition led by three players who set the tone in basketball, football and baseball.

“We would like to congratulate all of our athletes for the outstanding careers they’ve had at Plainville High School,” said Farrell. “We wish them much success as they go on to compete at the college level.”

Three-time All CCC and All-State basketball player Caitlin Barker became the latest 1,000 point scorer leaving Plainville with 1,059 career points and a seven-time All-CCC member of the All Academic team, also playing soccer for four years. Barker will be attending Emmanuel College in Boston this fall to play Division III basketball for the Saints.

All-CCC in football, basketball and baseball in his senior year the three sport captain Brady Callahan will head to Western Connecticut State University to play for the Colonials Division III football program.

All CCC and All-State in baseball Tyler St. Onge who led the Blue Devils in hits, average, runs, and RBI will look to take his game to the next level as member of the Inspiration Academy baseball team in Bradenton, Fla.

Plainville had some special moments to cherish as the Blue Devils won two state championships in cheerleading and boys soccer. Three of the cheerleading captains are going on to pursue their efforts at the collegiate level.

“We had seven seniors and I have never met girls that were so dedicated to become successful than these girls,” said Plainville cheerleading head coach Amber Fitzpatrick who along with assistant coach Tauri Spencer led the Blue Devils to a state championship.

“I’m so proud of our three senior captains who are going onto cheerlead in college. Our co-ed team has really improved over the past few years and this really was an mazing season.”

Caillha Donahue and Sydni Spencer will be going off to join the UConn Huskies program and Cheyenne Gregory will be off to Central Connecticut State University. All three senior captains were track team members and are three-time All CCC and three-time All-State cheerleaders.

“It definitely showed the impact our new coach had on all of us,” said Donahue. “She gave us all the confidence to go on and try out for our college teams and we were successful and to go out as state champs it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The boys soccer team also won a state championship and three of their players will be taking their game to the college ranks. Dane Stephens will be joining the Central Connecticut team in the fall, Jon Siani also was a track star earning All-CCC honors in both sports and will join the Lehigh University track team in Penn. in the fall.

Mike Torres a two-time All-CCC and All-State soccer player is also a four-time All-CCC academic team member will join the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford in the fall.

“This is a second year program so to get in there at the start and help them to build the program is really an exciting challenge for me,” said Torres. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do play in college and I’m looking forward to it.”

Morgan Rogers will be a little bit familiar with her new surroundings as a member of the Fairfield University swim team where her older sister Taylor a senior plays on the Stags women’s golf team. Rogers earned All-CCC and All-State honors for the Blue Devils and is confident that she can be an asset to her new team.

“They have a new coach Tony Bruno and he has really turned the team around winning the MAC the last two years,” said Rogers. “I feel the team is a good fit for me.”

Sarah Tomczyk a captain and four year soccer player earned All-CCC honors and also plays on the number no. 1 doubles team in tennis is looking forward to taking her soccer skills to AIC American International College in the fall.

Sam Lozefski, a three sports athlete was captain of the volleyball, basketball and track team. A member of the National Honor Society and a three-time All-CCC Academic team in all three sports will join the University of Rhode Island track team in the fall.