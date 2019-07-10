Boys soccer championship goal is in the running for CIAC fan’s favorite moment

The CIAC is giving fans a chance to vote for their favorite championship moment from the 2018-19 high school seasons.

Plainville has an entry on the list, and it comes from the 2018 Class M boys soccer championship win over Ellington, 1-0 on Nov. 18 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain. It’s video of the lone goal of the game, which was scored by James Raucci. It’s one of 17 moments that can be voted upon, one from each CIAC sport. The video is from the NFHS Network broadcast of the game.

To vote for Plainville, go to http://ciacsports.com/site/?p=13657. The moments will also be shared on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Any likes equal a vote, and fans can vote on those platforms as well. All posts will use the hashtag #CIACMomentsVote. Voting closes on July 20 at noon, and the top five will be released on CIACsports.com in a daily countdown the following week.