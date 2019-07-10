Police blotter for the July 12 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7:

Anthony R. Esposito, 49, of 123 Woodford Avenue Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, June 29, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and having a roaming dog.

Fernando A. Rivera-Maldonado, 25, of 1 Eugene Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, June 30, and charged with having minimal insurance, failure to renew motor vehicle registration, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

John R. Berarducci, 28, of 8 Duval Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, July 1, and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order, second degree harassment, first degree forgery, third degree identity theft, and sixth degree larceny.

Brian P. Ruggles, 40, of 13 Young St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, July 1, and charged with second degree assault, second degree assault on a victim aged at least 60 years, second degree breach of peace, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree threatening.

Ashley N. Decrosta, 26, of 118 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.

Hailey M. Roberts, 18, of 2207 Berlin Tpke., Newington, was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, improper use of license or marker, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and following too closely resulting in an accident.

Andrew F. Stierer, 22, of 534 North St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Robert J. Carbonell, 57, of 30 Cross St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, July 4, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive right, and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.

Gerald L. Castelonia, 25, of 126 Booth St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, July 5, and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, improper use of license or marker, improper use of signal, driving in the improper lane, failure to obey traffic signal, running from the police, and reckless driving.

Krystyle D. Chandler, 20, of 285 Monroe Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Friday, July 5, and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal trespassing, and loitering on school property.

Joseph D. Pierce, 41, of New Britain, was arrested on Friday, July 5, and charged with four counts of first degree forgery, fourth degree larceny, and four counts of first degree identity theft.

Jakub M. Szupryczynski, 31, of 12 Aimee Ln., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, July 5, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Krzysztof Malz, 51, of 140 Market St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, July 6, and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, running from the police, and failure to signal a turn or stop.

Keri A. Plantamuro, 32, of 21 Florence Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, July 7, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.