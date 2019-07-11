For this 9-year-old, summer break is a great time for ice cream…fundraisers

Nine year old Plainville resident Michael Ahern is supporting injured veterans and their children from the Travis Mills Foundation with his very own campaign, “Scoops for Troops.” Because of Ahern’s appreciation for the service and sacrifice of military veterans, he is treating those children with ice cream from Lakeside Scoops in Belgrade, Maine this July 4 during his family’s annual trip.

“I knew a little about veterans before, but now I’m learning a lot more,” Ahern said in a press release. “They keep our country safe and they can really get hurt. This is my way of saying thank you.”

Ahearn will be heading into fourth grade at Linden Street School in September, but he is making this summer one of fun and fundraising. He will do this by engaging in a campaign to—not only treat children of these veterans to free ice cream all summer—but to treat eight such families to an all-expenses paid vacation at the foundation’s retreat in Rome, Maine.

His campaign had already raised over $6,500 by June 23 and is on its way to reaching a $30,000 goal—enough to send eight families on a vacation.

In February, Ahern announced to his parents that he didn’t want a birthday present this year.

“I want to raise money so that the children who go to the retreat can get ice cream on the boat like we like to do in the summer,” he said in a press release.

Ahern wrote a letter to the Foundation to tell them of his plan of raising $400 so children from the Foundation could have free ice cream each week.

The $400 goal was reached so quickly that Ahern began to think bigger–and beyond just ice cream. Ahern quickly adopted the $30,000 goal to send eight families to the retreat, and the Foundation set up a website and fundraising page.

“It’s hard to put into words just how proud we are of both Michael and Kara,” said Ahern’s mother, Rebecca Karabin Ahern, in the release. “We are elated to know that at his age, Michael wants to give back and is so passionate about this cause. It is rewarding to know that our children are caring and empathetic.”

The Travis Mills Foundation helps post-9/11 veterans who have been injured in service to our nation—many who have lost one or more limbs—overcome their physical obstacles, strengthen their families and get some rest and relaxation.

“Our mission is all about providing recalibrated veterans and their families with the kind of rewarding, restorative experiences that make overcoming their challenges more attainable,” said retired U.S. Army staff sergeant Travis Mills in the release. Mills is the founder of the goundation. “To witness a young man like Ahern embrace these veterans, their families and the obstacles they face, and set out to help them, is an inspiration to me and all of us at the Travis Mills Foundation.”

On Aug. 11, Ahern will be collecting donations and distributing ice cream at the Berlin VFW Post 10732 car show at 152 Massirio Dr. Donations in any amount are being accepted on-line at www.scoopsfortroops.org.