‘Last Fair Deal’ kicks off Independence Day celebrations

On Tuesday, July 4, Last Fair Deal, featuring, from left, Tom Hagymasi, Paul Howard and Phil Zimmerman, kicked off Independence Day festivities in town with a concert at Norton Park. The trio performed a mix of old-time string-band, bluegrass, swing, and popular music as part of the Norton Park free summer concert series. This week features the Nzingas Daughters. Upcoming concerts include Center Stage Jazz (July 23) and Old Tyme Fiddlers (July 30). Check it out on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Photo by LISA SANCHEZ GONZALEZ