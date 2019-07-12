Election: GOP caucus July 17, Dems hold July 23 meeting

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Republican and Democratic Town Committees will be hosting endorsement meetings, as they prepare for the 2019 municipal elections. The Republicans will be holding a caucus to select their slate of candidates, while Democrats will be holding an endorsement meeting.

The Democratic endorsement meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m., in the council chambers of the Plainville Municipal Center, 1 Central Square.

Rebecca Martinez, chair of the Plainville Democratic Town Committee, said that the PDTC nominates candidates during committee meetings. All PDTC meetings are open to the public, so the July 23 event is a chance for residents to meet the candidates.

Gayle Dennehy, chair of the PRTC, said that the GOP committee will hold a caucus to select their slate of candidates on Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m., in town council chambers. As this is a caucus and not a meeting, it will only be open to Plainville residents that are registered as Republicans.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, Plainville residents will vote to fill openings on the town council and board of education. All seven council seats are up for grabs, but only six of the nine BOE seats will be decided.

The town council is comprised of seven members who are elected every two years. All seven members of the town council—Kathy Pugliese, Deborah Tompkins, Ty Cox, Rosemary Morante, Christopher Wazorko, Jesse Gnazzo, and Danny Carrier—will be contested this fall.

According to the town charter, a political party cannot have more than five members elected to the town council. Currently there are four Republicans (Pugliese, Tompkins, Cox, Carrier) and three Democrats (Morante, Gnazzo, Wazorko). Each political party will put forth five candidates.

Currently, Pugliese serves as the council chair, with Tompkins as the vice chair. On the BOE, Hardy serves as the chair, with Palmieri as the vice chair.

The BOE is comprised of nine members, and they serve four year terms that are staggered—five seats were scheduled for re-election this fall with four seats scheduled for the 2021 election.

But this November will include a sixth seat, the seat that was vacated midterm by former BOE chair Andrea Saunders (R). In the event that a member of the BOE should step down before the end of their term, the charter allows an appointed member to finish “the unexpired portion of the term or until the next biennial election, whichever shall be sooner.”

When Saunders stepped down, Republicans appointed Lori Consalvo to the vacant seat until November. The BOE seats that are up for grabs are those occupied by Consalvo, Foster White, Crystal St. Lawrence, Michael Giuliano, Deborah Hardy, and Laurie Peterson.

The next set of sets to become available in 2021 would be those held by Nicole Palmieri, Becky Tyrrell, and Kathy Wells.

On Election Day, the town will once again have four polling locations: district one will vote at Linden Street Elementary School (69 Linden St), district two will vote at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall (19 S Canal St), district three will at Toffolon Elementary School (145 Northwest Dr), and district four will vote at Wheeler Elementary School (15 Cleveland Memorial Dr).

For more information, visit the elections department at www.plainvillect.com/elections-department.