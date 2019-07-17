Local wrestler reaches national championship bout in Fargo, N.D.

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Plainville native Dakota-Marie Dinielli showed what she can do at the national level in wrestling this past weekend in Fargo, N.D.

Dinielli wrestled in the 2019 United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling 16U Nationals at 152 pounds, and she was just one win shy of a national championship. Dinielli battled her way to the championship final, where California’s Hannah Ricioli won a victory by points, 8-7, over Dinielli. In Freestyle/Greco wrestling at Fargo, scores are recorded as follows: VFA: Victory by fall; VFO: Victory by points decision; VPO1: Win by points, losing wrestler scores; VSU: Win by technical fall (10 points or more); VSU1: Win by tech fall, opponent scores; VIN: Win by injury default; and VFO: Win by forfeit. Ricioli’s win over Dinielli was a VPO1.

Dinielli won her first four bouts to reach the 152 final. In her first round bout, Dinielli led Minnesota’s Shean’Areial Miller 10-0 before securing a victory by fall (VFA) 1:10 into the first of the two periods. In the Round of 16, Dinielli ended the bout against Missouri’s Kelsey Burden just seven seconds into the second period on a win by technical fall (VSU), 10-0. Dinielli was tied 6-6 in the second period of her quarterfinal bout against Texas’ Jillian Wold, but scored the last six points to claim a victory by points (VPO1), 12-6. Dinielli led Missouri’s Abigail Bolling 7-0 entering the second period of their semifinal bout before winning by injury default (VIN).

In the final, Dinielli led Ricioli 5-0 after one period. Ricioli stormed back for an 8-5 lead in the second period. Dinielli scored two points with 40 seconds left in the second period, but couldn’t get closer than 8-7.

Dinielli was the 2019 Connecticut girls state champion at 152. She was the All-Japan Female Open champion, according to her biography on Team USA’s website. Dinielli also finished fourth in both the 2019 U15 Nationals and the Northeast Regional.

After wrestling for Plainville and coach Rusty Spence as a freshman, Dinielli will be a sophomore at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Penn.

