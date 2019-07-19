Nico’s Lemonade: Delivering wishes for 10 years

Imagine a four year old deciding to open a lemonade stand to raise money and give back to children with critical illnesses. Ten years ago, Plainville resident Nico Fasold did just that and raised $65 for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Fasold’s Lemonade Stand was up and running again on Saturday, July 13, celebrating its 10th year. Over the past nine years Fasold has raised more than $80,000 for Make-A-Wish—the equivalent of about eight wishes. Now 14 years old and a rising sophomore, his goal is to raise a grand total of $100,000 before he graduates from high school.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of Nico Fasold is unprecedented,” said Make-A-Wish Connecticut officials in a press release.

The lemonade stand started in 2010 when he went to his father, Kyle Fasold, and asked to have a lemonade stand. Fasold chose to donate all proceeds to Make-A-Wish, “because it helps kids’ dreams comes true.”

Items for sale include lemonade, cookies, cotton candy, homemade apple fritters, popcorn, snow cones and more.

Make-A-Wish Connecticut creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey,” said officials in a press release. “Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers across the state currently grant nearly 250 wishes a year.”

Since 1986, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3,000 wishes to local children. For more information about Make-A-Wish Connecticut, visit www.ct.wish.org.