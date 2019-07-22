Toffolon custodian named as a 2019 Champion of Clean

CloroxPro recently announced the winners of the first-ever Champions of Clean contest, created as a way to celebrate commercial cleaning professionals who are on the front lines of cold, flu, and norovirus season, and put it all on the line each year to maintain clean and healthy environments.

Greg Masse, a custodian at Louis Toffolon Elementary School, was one of two winners. According to officials, Masse was selected “for his passion for going above and beyond to help keep the school’s students and staff happy and healthy.”

Mass was nominated by Sandy Bouchard, a facilities department official.

“Greg stood out, in my mind, by creating the “Tidy Tigers Award.” Getting students involved in keeping things tidy teaches responsibility and gives them something to be proud of. It also gives the custodians more time to concentrate on areas that need more of their attention,” said Bouchard. “It certainly wasn’t easy to choose just one custodian that goes above and beyond since we have so many that do.”

The Tidy Tigers Award program “rewards the tidiest classroom each week, and motivates students to take initiative in cleaning.”

Toffolon Elementary School is approximately 65,000 square feet, and serves more than 400 students. Masse said that because the building hosts many events each week for the entire school district, he and his team “make sure to clean and disinfect all touch points and thoroughly clean each room so the students come into a clean space each day.”

Contest winners could choose between a three-night vacation to New York City, Orlando, Las Vegas or Nashville, or a cash prize of an equivalent amount. Masse received a $7,075 cash prize.

“Greg’s dedication to keeping students and staff healthy does not go unnoticed and we are thrilled he was selected to win our Champions of Clean contest,” said Brad Ferris, Brand Engagement Lead – Marketing, CloroxPro. “Our contest aims to honor the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to maintain clean environments, and we say thank you for everything they do to help keep us healthy throughout the illness seasons and beyond.”

Masse was joined by Minnie Watson, the winner in the healthcare facilities category. Watson, an environmental services tech at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.

CloroxPro launched the Champions of Clean contest earlier this year to celebrate the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to maintain a healthy environment in their facility.