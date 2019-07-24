Police blotter for the July 26 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, July 15 to Sunday, July 21:

DaKquie Jones, 19, of 105 Oakland Ter., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, July 15, and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief.

Hunter P. Sarlo, 18, of 5 Elizabeth Ct., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, July 15, and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, and second degree breach of peace.

Joel Torres, 30, of 95 Pomeroy Ave., Meriden, was arrested on Monday, July 15, and charged with second degree harassment, disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening.

Ashley S. Rose, 28, of 22 Welcome St., New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, July 16, and charged with fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, having minimal insurance, and improper use of a licence or marker.

Margaret A. Mcgilton, 47, of 22 Welcome St., New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, July 16, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Michael M. Flors, 49, of 4 Acorn Ln., Unionville, was arrested on Thursday, July 18, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Edgardo, Melendez-Ramirez, 40, of 139 Glen St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, July 19, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Krystal D. Crossley, 33, of 80 Hanover St., Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Jordan M. Ellis, 27, of 347 Cornwall St., Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with second degree identity theft, second degree forgery, and criminal attempt of third degree larceny.

Whitney A. Mather, 29, of 69 Northwest Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and having improper rear lamps.

Patrycja K. Olechniej, 28, of 135 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Pawel Olechniej, 27, of 135 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Tomek L. Paluch, 30, of 99 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and simple trespassing.

Luc R. St. Pierre, 43, of 437 West Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, July 20, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Stacey J. Jankowski, 48, of 78 Welch St., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, July 21, and charged with violation of probation.

Constantino Lopez-Hernandez, 38, of 9 Broad St., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, July 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license, failure to display lights, and operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Mattia Perone Jr., 36, of 22 Church St., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, July 21, and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an emergency call.