AARP names 2019 volunteer of the year

Elie Miranda of Plainville was announced as the 2019 Plainville AARP chapter volunteer of the year.

Miranda has been a member for many years and has held various posts including membership chair and secretary and she is currently the organization’s treasurer. In addition, she has organized the annual picnic for several years and has coordinated the monthly collection for homeless veterans.

“Elie can always be counted on to raise her hand to help,” officials said in a press release. “Well deserved.”