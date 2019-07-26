Election Day 2019: Republican caucus selects candidates

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Republican Town Committee endorsed their slate of candidates for the 2019 municipal election during the caucus held on Wednesday, July 17, but a few questions still remain for the November ballot.

Town Council

Seven candidates threw their hats in the ring for town council seats, and the group of 34 Plainville Republicans endorsed five: David Underwood (30 votes), Kathy Pugliese (29 votes), Deborah Tompkins (27 votes), Ty Cox (26 votes), and Jacob Rocco (21 votes). Pugliese, Tompkins, and Cox currently sit on the council. Rocco currently works as an auditor for the Auditors of Public Accounts, which audits state agencies.

Roberta Lauria (9 votes) and Nicole Palmieri (7 votes) didn’t earn the party endorsement, but they can still petition for a primary if they decide to file paperwork by Aug. 8. Palmieri, who currently serves as the Board of Education vice chair, said she wanted to serve on the council, so that there would be a member who had experience working on a BOE budget.

Board of Education

Three seats were open on the BOE to serve a four-year term, and there was also an opening to serve a two-year term. Both Rachel Buchanan and Lori Consalvo were nominated for the two-year term, but Consalvo turned down the nomination in the hopes of securing a four-year term. Buchanan received endorsement from the party.

Laurie Peterson, Deborah Hardy, Consalvo, and Michael Guliano ran for the four-year term positions. Peterson (31 votes), Hardy (30 votes) and Guliano (18 votes) secured party endorsement. Consalvo (16 votes) didn’t earn the endorsement for the four-year term.

Others

Four candidates were nominated and endorsed to serve as constables, a two-year term ending November 2021: Ezio Capozzi, Jr., Cassandra Clark, Rick Drezek, and Ross Zetterberg.

Francis Rexford-Cooley was endorsed for a six-year term, serving as a library trustee.

The Democratic Town Committee selected their slate of candidates at their caucus on Tuesday, after we went to press.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.