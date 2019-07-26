Obituary: Jean (Goucher) Kaczynski, 87

Jean (Goucher) Kaczynski, 87, of Farmington, formerly of Plainville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She is now reunited with her husband, Raymond, who predeceased her over 20 years ago.

Born in Fort Fairfield, Maine on September 28, 1931, she was the only child to the late Merle and Gladys (McQuade) Goucher. A lifelong resident of Plainville, she attended local schools and was a 1949 graduate of Plainville High School. She and Raymond settled in town where they raised their four children and became proud grandparents. Jean worked at General Electric in her early years, and, after her children were grown, began working for the Town of Plainville in Planning and Personnel. She retired from Personnel in 1994 after more than 25 years of dedicated service. A familiar face around town and on the golf course, Jean was always looking stylish from fulfilling her love for shopping. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and watching UConn Women’s basketball, and looked forward to her monthly lunches with the girls. Jean was kindhearted to all, keenly sharing her opinion with those she loved the most. She will be missed dearly, leaving many cherished memories that will forever bring a smile to the faces of her family and many friends.

She is survived by her children, Steven Kaczynski and his wife, Karen of Harwinton, Tracey Hermanowski and her husband, Mark of Plainville, Nancy Kaczynski of Farmington and Michael Kaczynski and his wife, Beverly of Maine; and her pride and joy, her two grandsons and their girlfriends, Michael Hermanowski and Katie Sasso and Daniel Hermanowski and Alexis Lamb. She also leaves her cousins Raymond and Suzanne Proper of Florida, Marsha and Daniel Swim, and Cheryl McAllister of NB, Canada; along with many close friends, including her dear friend of 82 years, Jeanne Cantone.

In lieu of flowers, Jean may be remembered with contributions to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Jean’s life on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, meeting directly at Our Lady of Mercy Church at 10:00 a.m. Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com