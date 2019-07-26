Singer Savannah Conley defies her musical preferences

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

With her dreamy languid sound and mature songwriting, one would reasonably expect Savannah Conley’s musical influences to draw from a similar stylistic vein.

However, Conley’s sound apparently comes from slightly center of left field.

In a prepared interview from her record label, Conley—who opens for the Violent Femmes and Ben Folds on July 28 at the Mohegan Sun Arena—was asked if there were five acts—living or dead— she would want to perform on a bill with her. “I would want it to be a pretty wild mix,” said the 21-year-old. “Like Neil Young, Kendrick Lamar, The Cure, Tom Petty, and I don’t know…Coldplay? Throw Chet Atkins in there for good measure. We’d all jam to ‘All Star’ by Smashmouth.”

As for her first concert forays, again Conley’s experience isn’t truly reflected in her sound. “Technically, Wynona Judd (was first), but my first concert of choice was Kelly Clarkson– American idol 4ever.”

Conley, who has been named by Rolling Stone as an “Artist You Need to Know,” is touring behind her EP “Twenty-Twenty.”

When describing her sound, Conley said, “I guess it’s just music from the lens of a girl who listened to almost exclusively British indie rock, but grew up in the southern U.S.”

Outside of music, Conley said, coffee is key to her existence. When she arrives in a town, the first thing she looks for is coffee.

“We drink an inordinate amount of coffee and love to try new spots, so that’s a huge (ritual on the road),” said Conley.

But despite all the coffee, don’t expect to Conley to ask to pull over for the nearest rest room. Her advice to musicians stepping onto the road for the first time is to learn how to wait as long as possible before you have use the rest room. As she explained it, you don’t want to be the first one to ask to pull the tour bus over for a pit stop.

Savannah Conley opens for the Violent Femmes and Ben Folds on Sunday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit MoheganSun.com. For more information about Savannah Conley, visit SavannahConley.com.