Obituary: Gayle Lena Roby, 72

Gayle Lena Roby, 72, of Plainville, beloved wife of Charles J. Roby Jr. passed away on July 29, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut surrounded by her loving family.

Gayle was born in Hartford on January 5, 1947 to the late Dorothy (Raymond) Glines. She attended schools in Bristol, and lived in several towns before settling in Plainville where she raised her family. She was employed by the Holiday Inn for many years, and retired after 10 years from Central Connecticut State University. Gayle was the most loving, devoted mother, wife, and friend, but the role closest to her heart was being a “Nana”. She spent most of her time with her family and found tremendous joy in being a grandmother, making it her mission to attend all of their sporting events, graduations and award ceremonies where she inevitably beamed with pride.

In addition to her husband Charles of 34 years, she will be immensely missed by her son Richard Corlette, his wife Maegan and their children Kaedyn and Kallen; her daughter Nicole (Corlette) Spencer, her husband Anthony and their children Tauri and Sydni; her step sons John Roby and his children Jayson, Jocelyn, Aerus, Jayden and Jenna; Christopher Roby, his wife Tara and their son Kellen. Additionally, she leaves her brothers James Glines and Mark Glines and his partner Vicki; her sisters Sherrill Scoville and her husband Duane, Kathleen Johnson and her partner Joseph, Allyson Raymond and her partner Jay, Deborah (Glines) Council and her wife CaWanda; and Sandra Nadeau, along with four great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her brother, Neil L. Hamilton.

Gayle’s family would like to thank all of her very special friends, whom she considered family, that have never wavered in friendship, care and support. She was blessed by your unconditional love.

A Nana to everyone, Gayle’s love for her family was fierce and can best be honored with an act of love and kindness to others in her memory. Donations can be also made on her behalf to the Plainville Food Pantry; PO Box 233 Plainville, CT 06062.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Gayle’s life on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 6:00 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com