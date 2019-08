The Plainville Senior Center and CW Resources are in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homebound older adults in Plainville.

Meals are delivered between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers use their own vehicles, however mileage reimbursement is available. Training is provided for drivers.

Interested drivers should call Ronda at the Plainville Senior Center at (860) 747-5728.

The Senior Center is located at 200 East St. in Plainville.