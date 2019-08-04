Names added to veterans memorial

Keepers of the Plainville Veterans Memorial Wall announced that two names have been added: Leon Stefanski (seaman apprentice, U.S. Navy) and Natale Moschini (private first class, U.S. Army).

The memorial wall is located on the main floor of the Plainville Municipal Center adjacent to the town clerk’s office. Visitors may view the wall during normal business hours.

For those interested in adding a veteran’s name to the wall, applications are located in the municipal center, senior center, American Legion Post 33, and VFW Post 534.