Obituary: George B. Low, 93

George B. Low, husband of Beverly (Schaefer) Low, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Born in Plainville on May 7, 1926, he was one of three children of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Kerr) Low. Educated in Plainville, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and was a W.W. II Veteran. George served on the USS Boise, and was honored that his ship served as the escort ship for General Douglas MacArthur. He was an avid baseball fan who was involved in managing and coaching for Plainville Little League for over 40 years. His favorite pastime was watching the Boston Red Sox and the UConn Basketball teams on T.V. He also enjoyed playing golf for many years and was a member of Tunxis Country Club, serving as President of their Men’s Club in 1968.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, he leaves his daughter, Susan Low Sena of Bristol and his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Kimberly Low of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Zachary of Brooklyn, NY, and Caleigh, Laci and Justin of Wallingford; his sister, Shirley Brown of Kensington and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his brother, Francis Low.

In lieu of flowers, George may be remembered with contributions to the Petit Family Foundation at www.petitfamilyfoundation.org or Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave, Plainville, CT 06062.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of George’s life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A prayer service and words of remembrance will be shared at 7:30 p.m.

