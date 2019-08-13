YMCA director steps down

After 16 years of cause-driven service and leadership with the YMCA, and almost four years with the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA, executive director Francine Coleman has left the YMCA to pursue other opportunities.

Under Francine’s leadership, the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA has broadened its representation across the towns of Plainville, Bristol, Burlington and Farmington. From 2015 to now, The Wheeler YMCA staff and board has raised and awarded over $300,000 in financial assistance, and secured over $50,000 in grant funds to expand programming in aquatics, camp and youth development for members and families of all ages.

Additionally, Coleman oversaw the renovation of the Wheeler Wellness Center in 2018, and was instrumental in the recent award of a $25,000 grant to renovate the YMCA’s program areas, specifically flooring replacement in the Wheeler room and some additional improvements in the locker rooms scheduled to take place in late August.

Over the several years and with the support of the Wheeler board of advisors, Coleman has advocated for Silver Sneakers to be offered as a benefit at the Wheeler Regional YMCA. In 2017, Coleman was selected and recognized by the NAACP Bristol chapter under the “25 Most Influential African-American professionals in the Bristol CT and surrounding areas”.

In a press release, Coleman stated she “has enjoyed her time serving the Wheeler community and looks forward to spending more time with her family and exploring other passions.”

Coleman’s last day with the Wheeler YMCA was Friday, Aug. 2.