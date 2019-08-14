Tax free week reminder

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS THAT SALES TAX FREE WEEK RUNS AUGUST 18 TO 24

Week-Long Sales Tax Holiday Implemented as Part of State Budget Signed by Governor Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont is reminding consumers in Connecticut that the state’s sales tax-free week begins Sunday, Aug. 18 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 24. During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the sales and use tax. This exemption applies to each eligible item under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Sales tax free week was included as part of the biennial budget that was supported by House and Senate Democrats and signed into law this summer by Governor Lamont. It is estimated that Connecticut shoppers will benefit from approximately $4.9 million in savings during the sales tax holiday, which coincides with the busy back-to-school shopping season.

“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Lamont said, according to a press release from his office. “I also encourage residents during this busy shopping week to consider locally-owned retailers and supporting Connecticut’s small business community.”

“Sales tax-free week offers real savings at an opportune time, when families are planning for the school year and shopping for new clothing and footwear,” Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Scott D. Jackson said, according to the press release. “In addition to promoting Connecticut’s retail sector, the sales tax holiday helps stretch shopping budgets – something we can all appreciate and look forward to.”

“Connecticut retailers work diligently throughout the year to be responsive to their customers and provide outstanding customer service,” Timothy G. Phelan, president of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, said, according to the press release. “Retailers are also actively involved in their communities and play a pivotal role in the strength and vibrancy of the Connecticut economy. Connecticut sales tax free week provides an opportunity for customers to shop at local retail businesses and save money on their purchases, which can be especially helpful for families preparing for the upcoming school year.”

For information, visit ct.gov/drs and click the “2019 Sales Tax Free Week” link.