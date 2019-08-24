Plainville Senior Center seeks meals-on-wheels volunteers

The Plainville Senior Center, 200 East Street, and CW Resources are in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homebound older adults in Plainville.

Meals-On-Wheels program training will be provided.

Meals are delivered between 10 a.m., and 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers use their own vehicles, however, mileage reimbursement is available.

Please call Ronda at the Plainville Senior Center, (860) 747-5728, if you are interested or have questions about this important volunteer opportunity.