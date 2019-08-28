Hall of Fame: Harold Bartley to be inducted into Plainville Sports Hall of Fame

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 21st annual induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. This event recognizes the accomplishments and successes of athletes of Plainville who have brought pride to Plainville High School and the community as a whole.

The individual inductees for the 2019 class are: Harold “Curly” Bartley (Class of 1962); John Mangan (Class of 1964); RoseMarie Havelevitch Dugas (Class of 1975); Jesse Cavallaro (Class of 2004); and coach Phil Mannarino. John Bello will be honored with the distinguished service award.

A cash bar social hour opens the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed immediately by the awards. Tickets are $50 per individual or $450 per table of 10. They can be purchased at the following locations: Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp, 359 Farmington Ave.; Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop, 61 East St.; People’s United Bank, 117 East St.; and Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St. Tickets can also be purchased via PayPal or Venno.

The hall of fame is also looking for sponsors and advertisers. Revenues from the induction ceremony help foster the future of the hall of fame, the induction banquet and the Founders Award, presented annually to a graduating senior at Plainville High School. Contact Mike Bakaysa at 860-573-8015 or Byron Treado at 860-836-3377 for more details. You can also visit the hall of fame website at www.plainvillesports.com for more information.

The Observer will run something on each individual inductee leading up to the ceremony. Here’s more on Harold “Curly” Bartley.

Harold “Curly” Bartley, Class of 1962

Bartley was a two-sport star in basketball and track and field. In basketball, he was a forward and strong defender who helped the Blue Devils to back-to-back state finals appearances, including the 1961 state championship. Individually, Bartley earned second team all-state honors. Bartley also contributed key scoring and rebounding at his forward position.

Bartley’s strong defense was developed by guarding Earle Jackson in practice.

“I got more elbows and hits in the head in practice than against any other team because Earle believed that every ball was his,” Bartley said.

Bartley was a four-year letterwinner in track and field. As a freshman, Bartley placed in the high hurdles at the state meet. He was captain of the 1962 team and excelled in the high hurdles, high jump and long jump. He set the school record in the long jump (22’0.25”) in 1962 and was part of four straight state championship teams. Those Plainville teams won 48 dual meets in a row. Bartley was one of five Blue Devils to qualify for the New England championship meet at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, in 1962.

Bartley counts coaches Pat Riera (basketball), Dino Iorli and Fred Kallack (both track and field) among his biggest influences. He was taught that team success is required in track and field, even though there are mostly individual events.

After high school, Bartley served two years in the Army that included one year in Vietnam. He retired from Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, after working as a ship fitter building destroyers for the Navy. He resides in Florida with his wife Betty.

