Constitutional rights discussion at Plainville Historical Society

The Plainville Historical Society will commence the fall season with the program, Your State Constitutional Rights, to be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.

The program will be presented by Attorney Wesley W. Horton. Horton has practiced law in Hartford since 1970.

“We are very excited about hosting Wesley Horton, a true expert and scholar of the Connecticut state constitution,” Historical Society officials said in a press release. “It is fascinating and important topic but not necessarily one with which many are familiar. Sept. 3, will be an opportunity to learn much more.”

The program will focus on the state constitution with both a historical perspective and a discussion of the rights provided, and why they are relevant today.

Horton is well known for handling appeals before the Connecticut appellate courts and the state supreme court. One of the best known cases that Horton worked on was Sheff v. O’Neil, concerned with the segregation of students.

He has received many distinctions and has held many professional roles, such as the presidency of the Connecticut Supreme Court Historical Society. Horton has authored publications on topics including the Connecticut Supreme Court and the Connecticut state constitution.

The program is open to the public and is free of charge. Refreshments will be served. Elevator access to the upstairs meeting room is available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., at the Plainville Historic Center at 29 Pierce St., Plainville.

For more info, please contact the historical society by phone, (860) 747-6577, or by email, plvhistorical@gmail.com.