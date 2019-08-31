Volunteers needed for Project Graduation 2020

Volunteers are needed for next spring’s graduation party. Project Graduation 2020 will hold its first meeting at Plainville YMCA on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. Future meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, from October through December.

Plainville High School-YMCA Project Graduation 2020 is an all-night drug and alcohol-free celebration held at the Wheeler YMCA for PHS seniors on graduation night. It is the last event for local students with all of the graduating peers before they head off to post graduate endeavors.

“Planning this exciting event takes lots of volunteers—adults and students—to make this night a success,” even coordinators said in a press release. “It’s a fun-filled night for the seniors that is full of fun activities and entertainment.”

Activities include a casino room, caricaturist, and hypnotist, along with game show mania, inflatables and more. Students will have a chance to win a raffle that includes over $5,000 in prizes throughout the night. One lucky senior will receive the $1,000 grand prize at the end of the night.

“Our Project Grad committee organizes events and fundraisers all year long to fund this great event which costs approximately $20,000,” officials said in the release. “It is especially important for senior parents to take part in Project Grad because the party is held for your children but equally important for underclassman parents to volunteer as well so they know what to expect for their children’s party when they graduate, in the next few years to come.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can attend a meeting or contact Christine at (860) 869-3209 or avon_christine@yahoo.com or Stevie at iamstevie@hotmail.com.