Hall of Fame – The Redheaded Marvel: John Mangan was good to the last block

Every good running game needs solid blockers up front, and Mangan was one such person. Mangan, who lettered in football for the Blue Devils in 1961, 1962 and 1963, was well-known for his ability to lead the way on sweeps as a pulling guard on offense.

On defense, he was known for his strong tackling. In his senior season, he was the team’s defensive player of the year and led the squad with 64 tackles. On offense, his blocking earned his an all-state nomination in 1963.

Head coach Charlie Palmer referred to Mangan as “The Redheaded Marvel” and once said “you can’t kill him unless you hit him with an axe.” On offense, Mangan paved the way for current Hall of Fame members Larry Amara, Peter Longo, Rusty Camp and Frank Accousti. Mangan played on both sides of the ball, all game long. Teammates said Mangan played with grit, tenacity and an unbridled fury.

Mangan showed his ability off of the gridiron in track and field in 1961, where he helped the Blue Devils win a state championship. Mangan’s best events were the pole vault, 100-yard dash and 400-yard dash.

Being an offensive lineman means being unselfish and willing to give one’s all for the success of others. Mangan continued to give back to the Plainville community for over 30 years in the Plainville Volunteer Fire Department. He reached the rank of second assistant chief.

