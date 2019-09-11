Police blotter for the Sept. 13 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Sept. 7:

Jodylynn Creehan, 51, of 183 Linden St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage.

Victor Ublies Jr., 40, of 65 Garden St., apartment 3, New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 25, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Ricuarte Guerrero-Barbosa, 66, of 141 Woodland St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Mark S. Ostiguy, 58, of 75 Diamond Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26, and charged with violation of probation.

Chantal Paggioli, 29, of 19 Chappell St., Chaplin, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Edward A. Fascendini, 53, of 49 Forestville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, and charged with violation of probation.

Denise Miranda, 53, of 271 Christian Ln., Berlin, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, and charged with first degree larceny.

Wilkins Miranda, 43, of 16 Ledger St., Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 29, and charged with giving a false statement.

Sherry L. Mallon, 57, of 17 Laurel St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a turn or stop.

Jordan A. Chora, 25, of 750 Hill St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, and charged with having a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive right.

Franklyn Cruz, 40, of 47 Akron St., Meriden, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Melanie L. Lockshire, 42, of 34 Eisenhauer Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, and charged with first degree criminal trespassing, and second degree breach of peace.

Kristopher W. Robbins, 37, of 22 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, and charged with extradition or being a fugitive from justice.

Bryan J. Campbell, 35, of 8 Harvest Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 1, and charged with disorderly conduct, second degree reckless endangerment, and third degree assault.

Ernesto Garcia, 59, of 2304 Stanley St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 1, and charged with improper use of license or marker, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, having minimal insurance, and operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Alex Torres, 32, of 74 Mitchell St., New Britain, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 1, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Neysa V. Campos, 26, of 210 Country Club Rd., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 2, and charged with three counts of violation of a protective order.

Rebecca A. Mulherin-Saluk, 36, of 13 School St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and charged with second degree threatening, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Charles F. Michalak, 19, of latest known address 53 Lincoln St., New Britain, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and charged with third degree burglary, first degree criminal trespassing, and fifth degree larceny.

Rohini R. Becherl, 56, of 86 Tunxis Vlg., Farmington, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.

Patrick J. Coleman, 28, of 124 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, and charged with disorderly conduct.

Bryant A. Dominguez, 27, of 385 Camp St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, and charged with failure to respond to a payable violation.

Jovanni Rodriguez, 30, of 944 Asylum Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, and charged with third degree larceny.

Kim M. Rose-Little, 52, of 36 Carlson St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, and charged with improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to carry license.

Maria E. Agosto, 32, of 176 Allen St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7, and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Joshua M. Jackson, 30, of 146 Milford Street Ext., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7, and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree strangulation or suffocation, third degree unlawful restraint, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and unsafe backing.

Julian K. Marcuccio, 22, of 7 Beckwith Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 7, and charged with second degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.