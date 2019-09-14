Community news

Plainville player joins the Revolution

Aidan Benn, left from center, joined New England Revolution midfielder Scott Caldwell, goalkeeper Cody Cropper, midfielder Nicolas Firmino, midfielder DeJuan Jones, and goalkeeper Brad Knighton at a public soccer clinic in Hartford.

A young Plainville resident got a chance to play alongside his favorite New England Revolution players during a recent soccer clinic held at Trinity College in Hartford.

Aidan Benn, 10, took part in the free clinic, hosted by Santander Bank, which was for children 5-12 years of age and their families. Revolution players Scott Caldwell (midfielder), Cody Cropper (goalkeeper), Nicolas Firmino (midfielder), DeJuan Jones (midfielder) and Brad Knighton (goalkeeper) were at the clinic, along with Revolution Academy coaches. The clinic consisted of drills, demonstrations and instructions.

Benn was able to enjoy photo and autograph opportunities, games and more.