Cross Country preview: Going the extra mile

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville boys and girls cross country team is working hard and looking to go the extra mile as they prepare for the rigors of another CCC race to the finish line. The boys team graduated their top two runners to graduation in brothers Cole and Connor McNamara.

The girls team returns a large senior class looking to finish strong. Head coach Shaun Berard in his 14th season at the helm along with second year assistant coach Ryan Acey a 2013 Blue Devils runner and graduate are putting the team though the paces to get ready for the season.

“I really like the attitude of the team,” said Berard. “Many of them worked hard during the off season with Coach Acey and they are here to race. I like the intensity.”

The boys team will return three seniors Andrew Sargis, Travis Lavigne and Aidan Minervini to help lead the way. The Blue Devils will also have another pair of brothers to help them cross the finish line in sophomores Owen and Brody Davidson.

Junior captain Jeremy Courtar sets the pace and led the team in their first race posting a 5th place time of 20:03 last week against Bristol Central and Platt. Brody Davidson finished 8th in 20:36 and sophomore Justin DeBellis was 10th at 22:11.

Junior Jacob Demmons along with sophomores Owen Leander and Dan Sozanski add to the overall depth of the boys squad looking to improve on their 21st place finish at the Class M race last season.

“This team understands the difference between running and racing,” said Berard.

The girls are led by senior captain Emma Lopez who posted a 24:12 at last years Class SS race. Seniors Kaycee Newberry, Allie Chambrello, Julia Restelli and Teagan Russell will team up with Helena Rose Yawin, Caitlin Riedel and Sarah Jusa to give the Blue Devils a strong presence.

Junior Emily Roy is setting the pace early on and was the top finisher against Bristol Central and the win over Platt placing 6th in a time of 26:02. Lopez was 8th at 29:25 and Chambrello finished 9th at 29:33.

Plainville (1-1) will go up against Hale Ray and Lyman Memorial on Friday, Sept. 13 and will face off with Berlin and Bristol Eastern on Tuesday Sept. 17 at the Plainville Middle School course.