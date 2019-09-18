Police blotter for the Sept. 20 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16:
- Kevin M. Pieretti, 26, of 31 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 13, and charged with disorderly conduct, and interfering with or resisting arrest.
- Adreanne C. Good, 54, of 250 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Brandon J. Rivera, 24, of 60 Lyons St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with tampering with evidence, violation of littering, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.
- Victor Ubiles Jr., 40, of 65 Garden St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and first degree criminal trespassing.
- Joseph A. Bryant, 31, of 19 Root Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.