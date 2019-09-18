Police blotter for the Sept. 20 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16:

Kevin M. Pieretti, 26, of 31 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 13, and charged with disorderly conduct, and interfering with or resisting arrest.

Adreanne C. Good, 54, of 250 Woodford Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Brandon J. Rivera, 24, of 60 Lyons St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with tampering with evidence, violation of littering, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.

Victor Ubiles Jr., 40, of 65 Garden St., New Britain, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 14, and charged with sixth degree larceny, and first degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph A. Bryant, 31, of 19 Root Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.