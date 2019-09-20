Election: GOP primary set; November ballot order selected

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Election road has officially rounded the last turn now that the order of appearance of candidate names on the ballot has been finalized and approved by Plainville Town Clerk Carol Skulkety. The ballot lottery, held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, determined the order in which names of candidates would appear on the November ballot.

The lottery came on the heels of the Republican primary on Sept. 10. where GOP party members, Lori Consalvo and Nicole Palmieri, fell short in their campaigns for Republican candidacies.

Of the 2,503 registered Republicans in Plainville, only 349 votes were cast in the primary (approximately 14%). Democratic registrar Susan Abram said this turnout was “very poor,” in comparison to the 29% that typically turn out during elections.

Current town councilors Ty Cox, Kathrine Pugliese, and Deborah Tompkins, as well as David Underwood and Jacob Rocco were the Republican candidates that were endorsed for council during the July caucus.

After the primary votes were tallied, Palmieri (133 votes) failed to make the Republican ticket. Party-endorsed candidates Cox (240), Tompkins (267), Pugliese (271), Underwood (287), and Rocco (246) won the primary vote.

Although Republicans initially endorsed Lori Consalvo at their caucus for the two-year term on the Board of Education to fill a vacancy, she turned it down to attempt to earn the party endorsement for the four-year term. Rachel Childress Buchanan then received the party nomination at the caucus.

At the Sept. 10 primary for the two-year BOE candidacy, Buchanan beat Consalvo, 181-136.

With the list of candidates complete, town officials held a lottery the following day to determine candidate order, left to right.

Because current Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is a member of the Democratic party, Democrats will be listed above the Republican candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Town Council

There will be 11 candidates running for a seat on the town council. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters will be asked to select five candidates.

Democratic candidates for Town Council (in the order that they will appear on the ballot): Rosemary Morante, Bill Garrity, Jessie Salley, Jesse Gnazzo, and Christopher Wazorko.

Republican candidates for Town Council (in order); Deborah Tompkins, Ty Cox, David Underwood, Katherine Pugliese, and Jacob Rocco.

Beneath the Republican party will be a third line for the sole unaffiliated candidate running for the council, Wayne L. Fish.

Board of Education

Six candidates will be running for four-year terms on the BOE, and voters will be selecting five.

Democratic candidates for BOE four-year terms (in order): Foster S. White, Rebecca Martinez, and Crystal D. St Lawrence.

Republican candidates for BOE four-year terms (in order): Michael Guiliano, Deb Hardy, and Laurie Peterson.

Two candidates will be running for two-year terms on the BOE, and voters will select one. The Democratic candidate is Brent Davenport. The Republican candidate is Rachel Childress Buchanan.

Constables

There are eight candidates vying for the position of town constable, and voters are asked to select four names on Election Day.

Democratic candidates for constable (in order): Shelley Johnson, Joseph Klepacki Jr., Kathleen Michalik, and Cheryl M. Castonguay.

Republican candidates for constable (in order): Ross Zettergren, Richard Drezek, Ezio Capozzi Jr., and Cassandra Clark.

Library Trustees

There are only two candidates running to be elected as a library trustee, Democrat Kenneth Laska, and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley. Voters are asked to select two candidates.

Referendum

There will be one referendum question on the ballot, regarding an appropriation of funds for the second phase of the road improvement project. The proposed ordinance reads, “Ordinance appropriating $5,000,000 for the Phase II Road and Related Improvements Program, and authorizing the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance the appropriation.”

If approved, the project could include but not be limited to the restoration of adjacent sidewalks, landscaping restoration, or new or improved drainage. Funds could be used during the design phase, construction, acquisition and installation costs, right-of-way acquisition, materials, administrative, printing and permitting costs, engineering fees, other financing costs, or other related expenses.

Town Clerk, Carol Skulkety, urged residents to plan accordingly for absentee ballots, applications for which will become available in her office at the end of the first week of October, from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m., to 7 p.m., on Thursday, and 8 a.m., to noon on Friday.

Applications can also be found through the town clerk’s website, by visiting www.plainvillect.com/town-clerk/pages/absentee-ballots. All completed ballot applications must be completed, signed, and submitted to the town clerk’s office before a ballot may be issued. Applications can be mailed to “Plainville Town Clerk, One Central Square, Plainville, CT 06062.”

Absentee ballots can be issued to registered Plainville voters for the following reasons: absence from the town during all of the hours of voting, illness, active service in the armed forces, duties as an election official at a polling place, religious tenets, and physical disability.

To contact the clerk’s office, call (860) 793-0221 ext. 247.