Obituary: Anna (O’Hara) Kaczmarczyk, 95

Anna (O’Hara) Kaczmarczyk, 95, died peacefully at home on September 13. Born September 22, 1923, in Pennsylvania, she was the widow of Harry Paul Kaczmarczyk Sr. and predeceased by her 4 siblings. A longtime resident of Plainville, she was the owner of AOK Package Store. During the war she worked in several local spring factories before achieving her longtime dream of owning her own business.

She leaves behind 4 children. Carol (widow of Wendell Rector) of South Carolina, Paula and Terry Kendall of Burlington, Margaret Taylor of Southington and Harry Kaczmarczyk JR of Plainville. She leaves 8 Grandchildren and their spouses and 10 great grandchildren and several great grand dogs .

Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her most prized possessions. She instilled in all of us the importance of family and was happiest at family gatherings where the bigger and noisier the occasion the better.

She was always full of energy and adventure. She celebrated her 75th birthday with a hot air balloon ride. She toured Europe, and traveled to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Las Vegas and went cross country. Her favorite local activities were supporting the UCONN Women’s Basketball team and weekly trips to the casino. If there is a slot machine in heaven, we know mom will find it.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mulberry Gardens, Visiting Angels and Hospice for their exceptional care.

Mom was an incredible role model and will be sorely missed.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family