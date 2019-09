Plainville businesses have turned their attention towards the canine residents with a couple of doggy events. On Saturday, Sept. 7, Plainville’s Crossfit, below, held a WOOF-apalooza to raise money for the Meriden Humane Society. Last Saturday, Agway on the Plainville-Southington line held a Bark-BQ event with dog adoptions and a Help Willy’s Friends fundraiser to support local animal shelters.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI