Leaf collection begins on Oct. 21

The Town of Plainville will begin collecting fallen leaves on Monday, Oct. 21. The collection process will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 4, weather permitting.

The first areas to be covered on the collection schedule are: Central area, West Main Street area, Farmington Avenue area, South End-Red Stone Hill area, Shuttle Meadow are, Arcadia Avenue area, Metacomet area, Northwest area, and Unionville Avenue area.

Residents are instructed to rake leaves to the curb as early as possible. Only leaves will be picked up; grass clippings will not be collected. For streets with an island, no leaves should be deposited on the islands.

Bagged leaves will not be collected, but they can be brought to the drop-off center on Granger Lane. The center is open on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the month of November, the drop-off center will be open Monday through Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., for leaves only.

Town officials will continue to update the public regarding the progress of the operation.

For more information or questions, contact the public works department at (860) 793-0221, ext. 208, during office hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon.