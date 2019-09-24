First responders to be honored at Coughlin walk on Oct. 5

Community first responders will be recognized and honored by PARC, Inc. at the 19th Helen and Danny Coughlin annual memorial walk on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event, which will be held at Norton Park, is one of the major fundraisers for PARC, the non-profit organization that for more than 60 years has been providing family centered services including healthy living activities, life skills, regular programming and community inclusion for people with developmental disabilities.

The event is named in honor of Helen Coughlin who was one of the founders of PARC, Inc. and her son Danny, who was one of the first members.

First responders including firefighters, police officers, ambulance personnel and officials will be honored and asked to showcase their emergency services. Walk registration begins at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the walk.

Food, music and opportunities to win gift baskets are also planned. It is possible that emergency vehicles, if available, will be onsite. The public and first responders from all towns are invited.

A popular feature of each walkathon is the chili festival which is free to enter. For a small donation, people are welcome to sample and cast their ballots for their favorite chili beginning at 11 a.m. PARC is also collecting non-perishable food items for Plainville Community Food Pantry, which is experiencing a significant shortage.

Organizing this event is multi-faceted and planning is in full swing. Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring can sign up now. Sponsor signs are also being sold not only to promote a business but to honor or memorialize someone special or to even convey a sentiment or congratulations.

Registration is $25 which includes a T-shirt. For more information about the 19th Annual Helen Coughlin memorial walk, to be a sponsor, enter the chili contest or participate, contact the office at (860) 747-0316 or email edonovan@parcdisabilitiesct.org.

More at www.parcdisabilitiesct.com or on PARC, Inc’s Facebook page. Online registration can be done at bit.ly/2TS10HV.

PARC, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax-deductible and directly benefit programs. PARC is open to residents of Plainville and surrounding towns.