Election: Town Council and Board of Education candidates take note

Attention Town Council and Board of Education candidates. On Thursday, Sept. 18, we distributed our candidate questionnaires to the party chairs, so they could distribute them to their candidates. If you have not yet received your questionnaire, feel free to contact Observer staff writer Taylor Murchison Gallagher at TMurchison@PlainvilleObserver.com.

The questions are designed to offer candidates a chance to talk directly to voters with questions to allow them to share their perspective about what they felt were the biggest issues of the past term and the biggest challenges for the next. We hope voters read all their answers carefully, so that ballots can be cast for candidates that will best represent voters—not parties, lobby groups, or even the candidates’ own financial or personal interests—over the next term.

The deadline for submission is noon on Friday, Oct. 11. In an effort to keep the process fair to all candidates, we will not print questionnaires received after the deadline.

Election-related letters from readers

We invite readers to contribute letters to the editor. Please include a name, address, and phone number and email us at JGoralski@SouthingtonObserver.com. There is a limit of 350 words. The deadline for any election-related letters is Friday, Oct. 18 to give candidates a chance at rebuttal.

We will strive to be balanced in how we determine who to run and who not to run, which is based on practicality—there is only so much physical space in a newspaper—rather than an attempt to silence anybody’s viewpoints.

We will try to publish the letters that do not make the printed version of The Observer on our website, www.PlainvilleObserver.com, but that will also depend on the volume. Finally, everything submitted is expected to follow our policies on letters to the editor.